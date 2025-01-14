The Sacramento Kings are currently 20-19 overall as the NBA trade deadline draws near. Sacramento is in ninth place in the Western Conference. If the Kings feel confident enough with Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan leading the way, Sacramento could attempt to buy at the deadline in hopes of adding more talent around the stars. If this is the route they decide to go, what exactly should they be looking for?

The Kings' decision to move on from former head coach Mike Brown was surprising. Nevertheless, Sacramento has been able to remain competitive despite the controversial decision to move on from the well-respected head coach. Some teams fail to rebound after a coach is let go during the middle of the season, but the Kings have held strong.

With that being said, there is one specific element of the roster that must be addressed. For many teams, their fatal flaw is somewhat complicated. For the Kings, though, it has become clear what they need in order to take the next step.

Kings need to add three-point shooting help

The Kings are not a terrible three-point shooting team. If Sacramento improves its three-point shooting, though, they should be able to take a big step in the right direction.

The Kings are currently ranked 22nd overall in three-point percentage with a mark of 34.6 percent. It isn't as if the Kings are only inefficient while shooting a lot of threes either. In fact, Sacramento would probably benefit from taking more three-point attempts per game, as they are just 21st in three-point attempts per outing.

Domantas Sabonis has been incredibly efficient on his attempts, shooting 46 percent. However, he only takes 2.4 three-point attempts per outing. Colby Jones and Doug McDermott have shot the ball well from beyond the arc, but neither player receives many minutes.

The Kings need to add a player or two who can either start or come off the bench consistently while helping to improve the team's three-point shooting.

Potential Kings trade targets

The Kings stars are quality players. DeRozan is a reliable veteran, Fox has played well, and Sabonis is in the middle of another under-the-radar impressive campaign. Adding a three-point shooter or two alongside the stars would help the Kings reach the next level.

Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson or Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine could make sense as trade targets. Of course, LaVine has a big contract which is something to consider. From purely a basketball standpoint, though, both players would likely help the Kings.

Johnson is averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 43.6 percent on his 7.5 three-point attempts per outing. LaVine, meanwhile, is quietly having a quality season in Chicago, averaging 24 points while connecting on 45 percent of his 7.3 three-point attempts per game.

LaVine and Johnson are two of the better players in the league, but the Kings could turn to a three-point specialist as well. The player they acquire doesn't need to be a star.

Do the Kings have other areas of need on their roster? Sure, but improving their three-point shooting will play a big role in helping them reach the next level as they attempt to make a postseason run in the Western Conference.