The Sacramento Kings are going for the season series win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Kings are 45-33 this season, but they sit in eighth place in the Western Conference heading into this matchup. They are just two games behind the sixth-place team, so they could make the playoffs straight up with a solid finish to the season. against the Thunder this season, De'Aaron Fox has averaged 28.0 points and 6.0 assists in his two games played. Domantas Sabonis is leading the team as he averages a triple-double in his three games played against the Thunder this season. Malik Monk remains out with his knee injury.
The Thunder are 53-25 this season, and they are safe from the Play-In games. Oklahoma City will finish as a top-four seed in the playoffs this season. There is still a chance for them to grab the top spot, but they will not finish lower than fourth in the Western Conference. Against the Kings this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 38.0 points per game while dishing out 7.0 assists in his three games played. As a team, the Thunder are scoring 116.0 points per game against the Kings this season. Unfortunately, SGA could miss this miss this game as he continues to deal with his injury.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Kings-Thunder Odds
Sacramento Kings: +3 (-110)
Moneyline: +116
Oklahoma City Thunder: -3 (-110)
Moneyline: -136
Over: 227.5 (-110)
Under: 227.5 (-110)
How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Oklahoma City
TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Oklahoma City
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
Sacramento needs to play solid defense in this game. They were able to hold the Thunder to under 100 points in one of their games, but the other win was because of offensive play. With their offense struggling lately, the Kings really have to lock it in on the defensive end of the court. If the Kings can do that, they will be able to cover the spread.
Sacramento has allowed 115.1 points per game this season. When they allow less than 115 points in a game this year, they have a record of 26-11. This is what Sacramento needs to do in this game. The good news is SGA could be inactive. He is the main scorer on the Thunder, and without him, OKC really struggles to get anything going. If he is out, and the Kings lock it in defensively, they will cover the spread.
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
OKC is a very good team, and they have been able to score 123 and 127 points in their last two games against Sacramento. Working under the assumption that SGA is active, the Thunder have a great chance to replicate that success. When the Thunder put up 120 points or more in a game this season, they are 35-6. Scoring is going to win them this game.
OKC should be able to play solid defense in this game. In their last 10 games, the Kings have scored just 107.0 points per game. That is well below their season average, and the Thunder should be able to take advantage of that. When OKC allows less than 110 points, they are 26-4. I am not sure they will hold the Kings to under 110, but it would not be surprising to see the Kings struggle in this game.
Final Kings-Thunder Prediction & Pick
This game is going to come down whether or not SGA is playing. Since he has been out, I will work under the assumption that he is remaining out for this matchup. Because of that, I will take the Kings moneyline.
Final Kings-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (+116)