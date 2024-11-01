ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings (2-2) host the Atlanta Hawks (2-3) on Friday night in what promises to be an exciting matchup at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings, coming off a strong 122-107 victory over the Hawks in their last meeting, will look to build on that momentum. De’Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis continue to lead Sacramento’s high-powered offense, which is averaging 116.5 points per game.

The Hawks, led by Trae Young, will be seeking revenge and aiming to exploit the Kings’ defensive vulnerabilities. Atlanta’s perimeter shooting could be a key factor, as Sacramento has struggled to defend the three-point line. With both teams evenly matched in their early-season records, expect a fast-paced, high-scoring affair that could come down to the wire.

Here are the Kings-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Sacramento Kings: -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -255

Atlanta Hawks: +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are poised to secure a crucial road victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, building on their recent momentum. The Kings, coming off two consecutive wins, have found their rhythm offensively, averaging an impressive 116.5 points per game. Led by the dynamic trio of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento’s offense has been firing on all cylinders. Sabonis, in particular, has been a force to be reckoned with, consistently delivering double-doubles and showcasing his versatility on both ends of the floor. The Kings’ improved three-point shooting efficiency, evidenced by their recent performances, gives them a significant edge against the Hawks’ struggling perimeter defense, which has allowed opponents to shoot 42.1% from beyond the arc.

Furthermore, the Hawks’ recent form does not inspire confidence, having lost their last three games, including two defeats to the Washington Wizards. Atlanta’s defensive woes have been particularly glaring, allowing an average of 120.5 points per game. This vulnerability plays right into the hands of Sacramento’s high-powered offense. The Kings have also demonstrated their ability to dominate the Hawks, as evidenced by their convincing 122-107 victory in their last encounter. If Sacramento can maintain their offensive rhythm, exploit Atlanta’s defensive weaknesses, and capitalize on their recent success against the Hawks, they stand an excellent chance of securing a statement win on the road. The combination of the Kings’ offensive firepower and the Hawks’ defensive struggles sets the stage for Sacramento to continue their winning streak and solidify their position in the Western Conference standings.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are primed to secure a crucial home victory against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, despite their recent struggles. The key to Atlanta’s success lies in their high-powered offense, which has been a bright spot this season, averaging an impressive 117.6 points per game. Led by Trae Young, the Hawks possess the firepower to exploit Sacramento’s defensive vulnerabilities. The Kings have allowed opponents to shoot 45.4% from the field, ranking them among the bottom teams in defensive efficiency. This weakness plays right into the hands of Atlanta’s offensive strategy, which emphasizes fast-paced play and efficient perimeter shooting.

Furthermore, the Hawks’ home-court advantage at State Farm Arena cannot be underestimated. Atlanta has historically performed well in front of their passionate fanbase, and this factor could prove decisive against a Kings team that has struggled on the road. The Hawks’ depth, featuring players like De’Andre Hunter and Jalen Johnson, provides them with versatile options to counter Sacramento’s rotations. Additionally, Atlanta’s ability to force turnovers, averaging 9.0 steals per game, could lead to crucial fast-break opportunities against a Kings team that has shown vulnerabilities in ball security. If the Hawks can maintain their offensive rhythm, exploit Sacramento’s defensive weaknesses, and capitalize on their home-court energy, they stand an excellent chance of snapping their losing streak and securing a statement win to jumpstart their season.

Final Kings-Hawks Prediction & Pick

In this matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, the Kings are favored by 6 points. While Sacramento has shown improvement in their last two games, winning convincingly against Portland and Utah, the Hawks’ high-powered offense and home-court advantage make this spread seem a bit wide. Atlanta, despite their recent struggles, has been consistently putting up points, averaging 120.3 per game. The Hawks’ ability to score, combined with Sacramento’s occasional defensive lapses, suggests this game could be closer than the spread indicates. Given Atlanta’s desperation to snap their losing streak and their strong home performance, take the Hawks +6 to cover, even if they don’t win outright. Expect a high-scoring, competitive game that comes down to the wire.

Final Kings-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks +6.5 (-112), Over 236.5 (-110)