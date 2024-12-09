ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to take on the New York Islanders Tuesday night. Below we will continue with our NHL odds series as we hand out a Kings-Islanders prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kings-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Islanders Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+194)

Moneyline: -128

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 5.5 (-106)

Under: 5.5 (-114)

How To Watch Kings-Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network West, MSG Networks

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings have been playing their best hockey as of late. Los Angeles is on a five-game win streak, and they have a few really good teams in the Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, and Minnesota Wild. During this win streak, the Kings have a goal differential of 11. In fact, the Kings have allowed just seven goals in their last five games. They are playing excellent in the defensive zone, and even better in net. If Los Angeles continues to play as they have been, the Kings are going to come out on top in New York.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be the starting goaltender for Los Angeles. He has not started many games, but he plays well when given the chance. Kuemper has a record of 5-2-3, and he allows just 2.50 goals per game. Along with that, the veteran goaltender is saving 90.7 percent of shots against him this season. He has allowed eight goals in his last five starts, including a shutout against the Nashville Predators. If Kuemper continues to be solid in net, the Kings have a great chance to win this game.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

New York has not had the season they have hoped for, but they are very close to turning the corner. New York leads the NHL in overtime losses, but they have won their last two games. In their last two games, the Islanders have scored eight total goals. This is huge for New York as they are usually one of the lower scoring teams in the NHL. Their play in the offensive zone has picked up lately, and that is something that needs to remain consistent.

The Islanders have been good in the defensive zone all season, though. New York allows less than three goals per game, and they are number one in the NHL in face-off win percentage. In fact, the Islanders have the second-highest face-off win percentage in the defensive zone, and they will put their body on the line to block a shot from going on net. New York does a great job limiting the chances their opponents get on net, which helps out the goalie in a major way. If the Islanders can continue to play well in the defensive zone, they will have a great chance to win.

Final Kings-Islanders Prediction & Pick

With the way both teams have been able to play recently, this sh0uld end up being a very good game. However, the Kings are playing better hockey right now, and that is hard to ignore. I like the Kings to keep their win streak alive and win this game straight up Tuesday night against the Islanders.

Final Kings-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-128)