Can the Thunder find their first win against the Kings this year?

We're set to cap off our NBA betting predictions and picks for Sunday's slate as we take a look at this Western Conference matchup between two top contending teams. The Sacramento Kings (30-21) will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-16*) as the two teams continue their season rivalry. Check out our NBA odds series for our Kings-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are currently third in the Pacific Division and they hold the six-spot in the Western Conference standings. They've been up-and-down for much of the new year, but they've managed to go 7-3 in their last 10 games. They dropped a bad loss to the Pistons and beat the Nuggets the following night, so they're hoping to stay undefeated against this Thunder team with an added day of rest.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are second in the Northwest Division and they're just a half-game back of the leading Minnesota Timberwolves in the West. They're also winners of seven of the last 10 and they continue to surprise everyone with their consistent play heading into All-Star weekend. They'll be searching for their first win against Sacramento.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Thunder Odds

Sacramento Kings: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +132

Oklahoma City Thunder: -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win

If the Kings didn't already have a chip on their shoulders, they certainly could given that both De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were snubbed for a spot on the West's All-Star roster. They've been arguably the most consistent one-two punch in the NBA, but the Kings have been more of a team effort when looking at their complete body of work. In their last win over the Denver Nuggets, Sabonis actually went ahead of Nikola Jokic for most triple-doubles on the season and it's clear he plays a similar role for this Kings team.

The Kings have had the Thunder's number all year and managed to beat them both times in Sacramento. Still, each game was decided by single digits and the Kings were able to narrowly escape with victories on the backs of their late-game defense. They're certainly the more sound team when it comes to defending the perimeter and they'll have to stay disciplined to avoid sending Gilgeous-Alexander to the line. However, if De'Aaron Fox can push the pace and they can get their shooters going from three, they could have a chance for another win here.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win

Of these two teams, the Thunder certainly have the deeper lineup and can score in more versatile ways for longer stretches. However, they've seriously struggled against this Kings team early in the season as their defense couldn't keep up with their offense. While the Thunder are tremendous at the point guard position, they need to play tighter defense along the perimeters and slow down a downhill scorer like De'Aaron Fox. The Thunder were also out-rebounded in both meetings against the Kings and turned the ball over, so they'll need to stay clean with the basketball to limit the Kings in transition.

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have been playing with great chemistry lately and it'll take an equal effort from both of them to stop Domantas Sabonis inside the paint. They're also both very willing shot blockers and could see success by chasing after the block more aggressively. They're a great team at home with a 20-6 record and have managed to cover the spread at an impressive 17-5 rate. The Thunder have the first two meetings fresh in their minds heading into this competitive tilt.

Final Kings-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Sacramento Kings have had the upper hand in this series so far, but with both games taking place in Sacramento, it'll be interesting to see how much the momentum shifts with the Thunder hosting the remaining two meetings. Both games were close in nature and it came down to the final minutes on both occasions when the Kings pulled away and got the wins.

It may be more difficult for the Kings to mount the same kind of late-game push that they see at home, but they'll have the slight edge here with an added night of rest as the Thunder come in off a back-to-back against the Mavericks. Ultimately, we like the Kings to push the pace and wear on this Thunder team as they're confident following their win over Denver. Let's roll with Sacramento for our prediction.

Final Kings-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +3.5 (-112)