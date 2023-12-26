The Sacramento Kings visit the Portland Trail Blazers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Sacramento Kings will look to rebound as they head north to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers in a Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Sacramento Kings (17-11) are looking to rebound after a disappointing loss to the conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves 110-98. Unfortunately, a 27-point night for De'Aaron Fox and a triple-double from Domantas Sabonis wasn't enough to get past the Timberwolves but they hope a matchup with the Trail Blazers is just what they need to get their confidence back as they head out on the road this Tuesday night.

Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) have been a major disappointment so far this season, just recording seven wins in their 28 games. They also have lost four out of their last five and back-to-back games as they attempt to stop the bleeding as they return from the Christmas break. While the Trail Blazers got blown out by the Golden State Warriors as expected, the bright spot was Anfernee Simons who put 25 points in 34 minutes of playing time. Simons will need to lead the way when the Trail Blazers play host to the visiting Sacramento Kings in tonight's matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Trail Blazers Odds

Sacramento Kings: -8 (-108)

Portland Trail Blazers: +8 (-112)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Root Sports Northwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Mark your calendars, hoops fans, because Tuesday night's NBA showdown in Portland is serving up a delicious dish of mismatch and mayhem. The red-hot Sacramento Kings, sizzling with a 17-11 record, roll into Moda Center as 8-point favorites against the struggling Portland Trail Blazers (7-21). Now, you might think that covering an 8-point spread against any team is dicey, but hear me out, this ain't your grandma's Blazers, and the Kings are primed to devour this feast.

First things first, let's talk about Portland's struggles. Gone are the Dame Lillard heroics, replaced by a young, rebuilding squad searching for an identity. They're 15.3 turnovers per game which is 4th-worst in the league, gifting opponents easy buckets like Christmas cookies gone stale. Their defense is Swiss cheese, surrendering a whopping 114.7 points per game. Against Sacramento's high-octane offense, led by the dynamic duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, this leaky bucket could turn into a Niagara Falls of points.

Meanwhile, the Kings are humming like a finely tuned engine. Fox is averaging a career-high 29.6 points, slicing through defenses with his lightning-quick drives. Sabonis, the triple-double threat, anchors the paint with his bruising post moves and deft passing. And don't forget the supporting cast, Kevin Huerter is raining threes and Harrison Barnes as a lockdown defender brings hustle and grit. This balanced attack will give the Blazers fits all night.

But it's not just about firepower. The Kings are hungry. They have only been to the playoffs once in the last 16 years, and they smell postseason possibilities. They're 6-4 in their last 10 against Portland, proving they have the Blazers' number. And after a disappointing loss to Minnesota, expect a fired-up Sacramento squad looking to make a statement.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Hold your horses, Kings fans. While Sacramento might be tempting as 8-point favorites on Tuesday night's Portland showdown, I'm here to throw some cold water on that prediction. Don't get me wrong, the Kings are a force to be reckoned with this season, De'Aaron Fox is an absolute blur, and Domantas Sabonis is a walking triple-double. But underestimating the Portland Trail Blazers, even in their current state of disarray, could be a costly mistake.

Moda Center has always been a tough place to play, and with the home crowd desperate for something to cheer about, expect a raucous atmosphere that could rattle even the most seasoned Kings player. Remember, Portland went 23-18 at home last season, proving they can be a different beast on their own turf.

The Blazers might be struggling, but Dame Lillard's absence has ignited a new fire in some unexpected players. Anfernee Simons, for example, has stepped up in a big way, averaging 23.4 points in his last five games. He's hungry to prove he can be the face of the franchise, and with the Kings potentially overlooking him, he could be primed for a breakout performance.

Sacramento's impressive record comes with a caveat: they're just 6-6 on the road this season. Their high-octane offense can sometimes sputter away in unfamiliar territory, and the Moda Center's loud crowd could be just the recipe for an off night.

Final Kings-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Sacramento Kings are looking to stay at the top of the Western Conference when they head to Portland to take on the bottom-feeding Trail Blazers. The combination of De'Aaron Fox and Domantis Sabonis is going to be too much for this young Trail Blazer team to deal with. Ultimately, the Kings' high pace will be too much for the Trail Blazers to keep up with as the Kings get back on track as they keep pushing for another playoff birth by season's end by getting this outright win while covering the spread.

Final Kings-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -8 (-108), Over 236.5 (-110)