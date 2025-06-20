A'ja Wilson has a chance to return from injury for the Las Vegas Aces ahead of Friday's matchup against the Seattle Storm.

Wilson suffered a concussion in the Aces' contest against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 11. She has since missed the team's last three games as Las Vegas went 1-2 in her absence. They beat the Dallas Wings 88-84 on June 13 but lost 76-70 to the Phoenix Mercury on June 15 and 76-62 to the Minnesota Lynx on June 17.

The Aces updated their injury report on Thursday, per reporter Callie Fin. Wilson now carries a questionable status while two other players will be absent from the matchup.

“A’ja Wilson is listed as QUESTIONABLE on the Aces’ status report,” Fin tweeted.

“Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) remains OUT and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy) is not with the team.”

What lies ahead for A'ja Wilson, Aces

The Aces are close to having A'ja Wilson back on the court. If she can't make for the game against the Storm, she'd have a better chance in the next contest.

Wilson played in every game for the Aces prior to the injury, showing why she is still one of the top stars in the WNBA. After eight contests, the three-time MVP winner is averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, four assists, 2.6 blocks, and two steals per game. She is shooting 43.3% from the field, including 23.5% from beyond the arc, and 91.4% from the free-throw line.

The Aces were unable to keep up against the Lynx without Wilson. They shot 35.9% from the field and committed 18 turnovers, losing control as the game went on.

Las Vegas has a 5-6 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Golden State Valkyries while trailing the Storm by 1.5 games.

Following Friday's matchup against the Storm, the Aces will prepare for their next game, being at home. They host the Indiana Fever on June 22 at 3 p.m. ET.