Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Kirara is a 4-star Dendro character who arrived in Genshin Impact during the first half of Version 3.7. There’s more to this adorable Inazuma delivery girl than meets the eye. In this Genshin Impact Guide, we will be talking about the n2ekomata Kirara, her abilities, weapon, and artifact build, as well as her ideal team compositions.

Genshin Impact Guide – Kirara Weapon and Artifact Build

Kirara Abilities Overview

We already have an article detailing Kirara’s abilities, however, for the purposes of this guide let’s go through them quickly.

Kirara is a 4-star Dendro Sword character. Her normal attack has up to four rapid attacks, while her Charged attack has her unleashing three rapid claw strikes. Her plunging attack is usual for Sword characters. Her Elemental Skill, Meow-teor Kick, changes depending on whether the player presses or holds the skill. When pressed, Kirara will leap into the air and attack an enemy, dealing Dendro damage and applying a shield on Kirara. This shield scales with her HP and absorbs Dendro damage more. Her shield can stack to an extent. When held, Kirara will also apply a shield, while entering the Urgent Neko Parcel state.

While in the Urgent Neko Parcel State, Kirara will deal Dendro damage to enemies she crashes into. After ten seconds, or after the skill is used again, Kirara will unleash a powerful Flipclaw Strike, which deals more damage than the normal skill press. Her Elemental Burst, Surprise Dispatch, sends a Special Delivery package towards enemies that deals AoE Dendro DMG. It then splits up into various Cat Grass Cardamoms, which explode after coming in contact with an enemy or after twelve seconds, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.

Kirara is capable of dealing a lot of AoE Dendro DMG, and in turn, can apply Dendro to a lot of enemies at the same time. This makes her a good fit for most Dendro-centric teams, like Bloom teams, Spread teams, and Burgeon teams. She will likely be the team’s Support thanks to her shields, but can also serve as the Sub-DPS depending on the reaction the player wants.

Kirara Weapon Guide

Key of Khaj-Nisut: HP increased by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20s. This effect increases the equipping character’s Elemental Mastery by 0.12%/0.15%/0.18%/0.21%/0.24$ of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. Max 3 stacks. When this effect gains 3 stacks, or when the third stack’s duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2%/0.25%/0.3%/0.35%/0.4% of the equipping character’s max HP for 20s.

This is currently the best weapon for Kirara if the player wants to use her as a Support or Hybrid DPS. The HP increase from the Substat, as well as the HP increase from the weapon’s passive, both go towards increasing the HP of Kirara’s shield. Additionally, the weapon also increases her and her team’s Elemental Mastery as well, which is very important for Dendro-centric teams. The increased Elemental Mastery will help her team deal a lot of Elemental Reaction damage.

Primordial Jade Cutter: HP increased by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2%/1.5%/1.8%/2.1%/2.4% of the wielder’s Max HP.

This is the second-best weapon for Kirara, however, it’s mostly to turn her into the main DPS of the team. The HP increase helps towards increasing the strength of her shields. However, it also works towards increasing Kirara’s ATK, thanks to the second half of the passive. This makes it so that Kirara can still deal a ton of damage even if she doesn’t build DPS-focused Artifacts. The Crit Rate from the weapon’s substat helps out as well.

Iron Sting: Dealing Elemental DMG increases all DMG by 6%/7.5%/9%/10.5%/12% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can occur once every 1s.

This is one of the F2P options for Kirara, as it lets her increase the amount of Elemental DMG she can deal with her Skill and Elemental Burst. The Elemental Mastery buff is helpful as well, allowing her to deal more damage if she is the one who triggers the Elemental Reaction.

Sapwood Blade: After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60/75/90/105/120 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack.

Sapwood Blade is yet another F2P option for Kirara. As it is a weapon specifically designed for Dendro reaction teams, it is a good fit for Kirara. Since she doesn’t have to be on the field for the weapon’s effect to happen, the player can equip it to her as the Sub-DPS or the Support if there is another Dendro character in the team. The player will then just have to bring out Kirara for her shields.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sacrificial Sword: After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40%/50%/60%/70%/80% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s/26s/22s/19s/16s.

This weapon lets Kirara use her Skill more often. That increases the uptime of her Shield, while also theoretically allowing her to use both the Press and Hold versions of her Skill. Additionally, the Energy Recharge from the sword’s substat lets her use her Elemental Burst more often, as she will be able to produce a lot of Energy orbs from repeated Skill use.

Kirara Artifact Guide

2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith & 2-piece Vourukasha’s Glow

HP +20%

HP +20%

This is the best artifact build for Kirara as a Support member of the team, as the two HP +20% bonuses will maximize her HP. This will, in turn, increase the strength of her Shield. partnered with weapons like the Key of Khaj-Nisut or the Primordial Jade Cutter, and Kirara will be able to enjoy a variety of buffs from the weapons.

4-piece Deepwood Memories

Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

This is a good artifact set if the player wants Kirara to take up the Sub-DPS role. The increased Dendro DMG will help Kirara deal more damage with her Skill and Ultimate. The lowered Dendro RES also helps as the team will be able to deal more Dendro damage to the enemy, as they will likely be running a Dendro-reaction team. Of course, as per usual, only one member of the team needs to have Deepwood Memories equipped. Consider using the above Artifact build instead, or switching out the other Character’s artifact set for a 4-piece Gilded Dreams.

4-piece Instructor

Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

Upon triggering an Elemental Reaction, increases all party members’ Elemental Mastery by 120 for 8s.

While this may seem like a weird artifact set to suggest, as it is just a 4-star equipment set, it is still a strong one for Kirara. The additional Elemental Mastery that she gives her entire team is not small and helps in increasing the damage of their Elemental Reactions. The only real downside of this Artifact set for Kirara is that she will suffer in terms of stats, as 4-star artifacts have a lower stat cap compared to 5-star ones.

Kirara Team Guide

As mentioned above, Kirara will fit into literally any Dendro-reaction team. Partner her with Hydro characters and you can get a Bloom Team. Having a Hydro and Electro character will switch it into a Hyperbloom team instead. Replacing the Electro character for a Pyro one turns it into a Burgeon Team. Having only Dendro and Electro characters will give you a Spread team. Depending on what kind of team you are building, the player will be able to place Kirara easily into the team. Here are some examples of teams for each reaction, both premium teams and F2P teams:

Bloom Teams Kirara, Kokomi, Nilou, and Nahida, with Kirara as the Support Kirara, Barbara, Dendro Traveller, and Xingqiu, with Kirara as the Sub DPS

Hyperbloom Teams Kirara, Raiden, Nahida, and Yelan, with Kirara as the Support Kirara, Dendro Traveller, Shinobu, and Xingqui, with Kirara as the Support

Aggravate/Spread Teams Kirara, Alhaitham/Nahida, Cyno/Yae Miko, and Fischl/Raiden, with Kirara as the Support Kirara, Shinobu, Collei/Dendro Traveller, and Fischl, with Kirara as the Support

Burgeon Teams Kirara, Alhaitham, Thoma, and Yelan, with Kirara as the Support Kirara, Dendro Traveller/Collei, Xingqiu, and Thoma/Xiangling, with Kirara as the support



Players can mix and match to see which team to work with, but this should give you a general idea of what kind of teams you can make.

That’s all for our guide on Kirara’s best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Kirara is now available with the arrival of the first half of Genshin Impact Version 3.7. Once this rate-up ends, she will join the Standard Banner as part of its 4-star pool. She will likely also receive rate-ups in future character banners. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.