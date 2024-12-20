ESPN broadcaster and former Ohio State football quarterback Kirk Herbstreit celebrated his son, Chase Herbstreit, announcing his commitment to the Michigan football program. He opened up on that during an appearance on Pardon My Take.

“I've kind of stayed out of that world a little bit,” Kirk Herbstreit said on Pardon My Take. “I haven't seen a whole lot of reaction intentionally just because I know 80% of the people are thrilled, 20% are going to be jacka****. It's one thing to take shots at me but if you take a shot at my kid and you want ot get in a fight, it's not hard for me to want to do that. So I just try to ignore that stuff best that I can.”

Chase Herbstreit grew up an Ohio State fan, and understandably so, given family history. However, Kirk indicated that the Buckeyes did not pursue him enough. Instead, Michigan football and Sherrone Moore offered the three-star quarterback.

“This is a kid who grew up a lifelong Ohio State fan, out of all my kids he's the guy that cried when they'd lose games,” Herbstreit said. “Like he's an Ohio State junkie. Ohio State did not really pursue him to the point of offering him a scholarship.”

What Michigan football offers Chase Herbsterit

With Bryce Underwood on the way, it remains to be seen if Herbstreit will get playing time at Michigan football, but either way, he is going to a situation where he is happy. Kirk explained

“Sherrone Moore and his staff believe, and I think they see his competitive spirit and his fire, and what he did on the field this year to give him this opportunity,” Herbstreit said. “It's very different for our family because our family behind the scenes is scarlet and gray our whole lives.”

It will be interesting to see how Chase Herbstreit's career plays out, and if he ever gets into a game against Ohio State.