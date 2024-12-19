The Michigan football team is still doing some work in their 2025 recruiting class as they are hoping to land a couple more commitments before all is said and done. However, the Wolverines are also starting to do work in the 2026 class. One player to watch for Michigan is four-star tight end Brock Harris, and it looks like the Wolverines are thoroughly in the mix to land a commitment from him.

“NEWS 2026 4-star TE Brock Harris has narrowed his list to 6 schools, he tells @ChadSimmons_,” On3 Recruits said in a post. “Harris ranks No. 48 NATL. (No. 3 TE) in the 2026 class.”

Brock Harris is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #27 player in the 2026 class, the #3 tight end and the #1 player in the state of Utah. Harris currently attends Pine View High School in Saint George, Utah. Harris is choosing between Michigan, Oregon, Georgia, Miami, BYU and Utah.

“2023: Reeled in 55 receptions for 665 yards and 8 touchdowns in 10 games as a sophomore,” Harris’ scouting report on 247 Sports reads. “Top performer at the Under Armour Camp Series stop in Salt Lake City during the summer. Earned an invite to the 2026 All-American Bowl.”

The Michigan football program is a good choice for elite tight ends as the Wolverines have pumped out a lot of recent NFL talent at the position. Colston Loveland is going to be next as he is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Michigan consistently shows that their TEs get a lot of action in college and they get developed into NFL products.

There is still a long way to go in the recruitment of Brock Harris, but Michigan is in the mix, and that is a good sign. They do have some stiff competition from some elite programs and a couple of in-state schools, but the Wolverines are in a good spot right now.