Not only is Julius Randle the most disappointing player for the Knicks this season, he's been the most disappointing player in the NBA period.

There is really no point in beating around the bush. Julius Randle is the biggest disappointment for the New York Knicks so far in the 2023-24 NBA season. Who else would it be? In fact, Randle might be the biggest disappointment in the league period. New York fans are already calling for the Knicks to ship him out of the state and quite frankly, who can blame them?

Knicks biggest disappointment this season: Julius Randle

After putting together another All-Star and All-NBA season last year, Julius Randle is once again back to building houses inside Madison Square Garden. And he is doing so at an all-time level.

Through his first six games of the season, Randle shot 27.1 percent from the field. That is the worst shooting percentage by any NBA player in their first six games of the season since 1959.

Julius Randle is shooting just 27.1% from the field through the first 6 games for the New York Knicks. According to @bball_ref, Randle's 27.1% shooting is the worst percentage by a player in their first 6 games of a season since 1959 (min. 90 field goal attempts). pic.twitter.com/AxWdkTutQ5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 6, 2023

Randle is making just 29.7 percent of his catch-and-shoot opportunities. Furthermore, he has made just 37.5 percent on “wide open” looks, or shots where the closest defender is at least six feet away from him. Those numbers are clear indications that Randle is suffering from the biggest shooting slump of his life.

Randle's presence on the floor has actually been detrimental to the Knicks. He has a -3.5 box plus-minus. According to Cleaning the Glass, New York has an efficiency differential of -2.3 when he is on the court, which is 14.8 points per 100 possessions worse than when Randle is on the bench. That -2.3 mark estimates the Knicks to be a 35-win team this season. When he is off the floor, New York actually plays like a 69-win team, which is nuts.

Now, that's just a small sample size considering the season is still so young. But that was also pretty much the trend during 2021-22 season, when New York won just 37 games and failed to even make the play-in tournament after making the playoffs the year before. The Knicks were a -3.3 with Randle on the floor that season, which was 9.9 points per 100 possessions worse than when he was off it.

Poor shot selection and decision-making

In addition, Randle's shot selection has always been questionable. In a league that predicates in ball and man movement, the 28-year-old prefers to get the ball on an island and go to work. Oftentimes, however, his preference for isolations leads to ill-advised shots that are heavily-contested or turnovers.

As seen in the chart above, Randle has made just 11-of-34 or 32.4 percent from underneath the basket, which is absolutely putrid. Most of those looks beneath the rim are tough shots when he tries to force his way into the paint.

According to NBA.com, a good chunk of Randle's shot attempts come when he's in possession of the ball for 2-to-6 seconds (43.6 percent). Of those looks, he is making a putrid 25.5 percent. On shots where he's had the ball for over six ticks, he is shooting much better, but at just 38.9 percent, which is still dreadful.

Attitude adjustment

Not only is he stinking up MSG with his horrendous shooting, Randle's attitude has also been way off, as Mike Breen would say. His overall demeanor and body language just doesn't look right and it was evident in this particular play.

Julius Randle had the nerve to scold Brunson and not get back on D in crunch time smh pic.twitter.com/Y4gqjV5UCU — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) November 4, 2023

Mind you, Brunson had 45 points at that point, while Randle just finished building his own property in Milwaukee, shooting 5-of-20 from the field.

It is this kind of behavior and attitude that has put the two-time All-Star in a bad light. The way he's just checked out is eerily similar to how he behaved in the 2021-22 season, when the Knicks severely underperformed after making the postseason the year before. Randle was a huge reason for New York's drop off that season and if he continues to carry himself that way, the Knicks could have another regression this year.

Signs of life?

Randle showed signs of life after breaking out of his shooting funk on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks forward played his best game of the season and finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks while shooting 9-of-21 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

This could very well be Randle's turning point and his shot and overall play could only go up from here. Nonetheless, that shouldn't absolve him of the fact that he has been incredibly disappointing for a Knicks team that is looking to make the jump after making the second round of the NBA Playoffs last season.

If Randle is locked in and just focused on just hooping and playing his role, the Knicks are a playoff lock in the East. But with a player as erratic as Randle, that's a big if.