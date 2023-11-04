Knicks fans criticized the rest of New York after failing to support Jalen Brunson, who exploded for 45 points their loss to the Bucks.

NBA fans couldn't help but feel pain for Jalen Brunson after the New York Knicks wasted his 45-point effort in their In-Season Tournament opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brunson made 17 of his 30 shots and recorded five rebounds, four assists and one steal to lead the Knicks. However, it wasn't enough to power the Knicks as they fell to the 110-105 defeat. With RJ Barrett sidelined, the attention turned to Julius Randle to help, but he struggled mightily and made just five of his 20 shot attempts en route to 16 points. He did have 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals, but had he been better offensively, they would have won.

Following the defeat, the Knicks faithful and NBA fans expressed their disappointment on the team for not stepping up. It was another sensational Brunson performance that was wasted because the rest of New York just didn't match his energy.

Jalen Brunson trying to carry Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/NggmJhkvvx — 🪬🕸️ (@CookedByScott) November 4, 2023

Jalen Brunson to Julius Randle after this game pic.twitter.com/v2xQb18wdQ — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) November 4, 2023

Jalen Brunson to his teammates tonight pic.twitter.com/qUvZMwkYmO — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) November 4, 2023

Jalen Brunson having to carry randle pic.twitter.com/1guTNiJuKA — LeJandro 🫡 (@OnlyOneJandro) November 4, 2023

Jalen Brunson tonight while Randle was selling him out: pic.twitter.com/gOlw9lhiDB — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) November 4, 2023

The Knicks dropped to 2-4 on the season with the defeat. They have now lost their last two games as well, previously bowing to the Cleveland Cavaliers during their Wednesday showdown.

Sure enough, they could have been 3-3 by now had Jalen Brunson gotten more help against the Bucks. But at the end of the day, that's how basketball goes. There are just off nights here and there, and unfortunately for the ‘Bockers, it's one of those nights for Randle and the rest of the Knicks.

New York has a chance to bounce back when they play the Los Angeles Clippers after a two-day rest. Hopefully, Randle and the Knicks will be able to find their rhythm come Monday.