Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier sees the writing on the wall. A non-factor for the entire Knicks’ playoff run and much of the regular season, Fournier expects to be traded during the 2023 NBA offseason.

“You know I’m not gonna be back,” Evan Fournier told reporters after the Knicks’ Game 6 loss against the Miami Heat Friday night. “There’s no way they’re gonna keep me. I would be very surprised if they do. So, we’ll see. It’s obviously not in my hands though.”

Fournier also said he doesn’t expect the Knicks to bring him back. “You know I’m not gonna be back,” he said. “There’s no way they’re gonna keep me. I would be very surprised if they do. So, we’ll see. It’s obviously not in my hands though.” https://t.co/7QWwF5Cswg — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 13, 2023

Fournier didn’t play at all for the Knicks in the playoffs. The 30-year-old missed all four of his field-goal attempts and failed to score a point when he last took the court in New York’s regular-season finale.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau effectively removed Fournier from the rotation in mid-November. After going 0-for-5 from the field for a second straight game on Nov. 13, Fournier didn’t play again until Dec. 29. Fournier made seven starts to begin the season for New York. The guard only played in four games after the All-Star break.

“My season has been over for a very long time, actually. This officially is the end, but my season was over a long time ago,” Fournier said. “It took me a good month to understand that. At first I was, like, just be patient in seeing how the team developed. Obviously, there are gonna be changes and I’m gonna get traded.”

If Fournier is correct, the Knicks will have to find a trade partner. Fournier is owed $18.857 million next season. The veteran has a $19 million club option for the 2024-2025 season.

Fournier averaged 14.1 points in 80 games for the Knicks during the 2021-2022 campaign.