By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

It has been a rollercoaster for Evan Fournier since he was traded from the Orlando Magic during the 2021 trade deadline. For six and a half years, Fournier and his All-Star teammate, Nikola Vucevic, led Orlando to some semblance of respectability, nabbing two playoff appearances during that span. This is why Vucevic, now with the Chicago Bulls, feels some sort of way after seeing Fournier fall out of favor with the New York Knicks.

Speaking with New York Daily News, Vucevic made his feelings known about Evan Fournier’s benching, empathizing with his struggles at the moment.

“One thing about him, he’s a huge competitor. He plays to win. He gives it all up. For sure it’s difficult for him to not be out there and not be able to play. Especially when he’s into his best years right now and he’s coming off a good season as well,” Vucevic said.

Fournier may not have had the best season last year, but he was still one of the most reliable three-point marksmen in the league in 2021-22. He finished fourth in the entire association with 241 triples on the season, en route to a respectable 14.1 points per game as more of a complementary piece alongside Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.

However, the Knicks, coached by Tom Thibodeau, have opted to roll with Quentin Grimes and even Cam Reddish over the past month. In fact, Evan Fournier hasn’t even seen the floor since November 15.

“It sucks for him not to play. But one thing I respect about him is he’s staying a pro throughout it all. Very supportive of his teammates. You never hear him say anything bad or negative to the press about anything, anyone. You got to respect that. That’s hard for a guy who is on the top of his game and very well-respected around the league. To just be out of the rotation is very difficult to deal with,” Vucevic added.

Interestingly enough, both Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic are involved in plenty of trade rumors these days. Many reports have linked Fournier to a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Vucevic, an impending free agent at season’s end, is sure to draw attention in the trade market should the Bulls decide to sell. Nonetheless, it’s great to see that, despite being apart for around two seasons now, Vucevic still has his former teammate’s back.