Immanuel Quickley has been having a breakout season for the New York Knicks this year. He’s been a major part in the Knicks turnaround from early in the season to being able to clinch a playoff spot. He’s placed himself in the running for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award. He’s primarily come off the bench although he has started in 19 games for the Knicks this season. For them to have a shot at making a solid playoff run, the Knicks will need strong contributions from Quickley. And now, Immanuel Quickley has a pretty prominent backer for his Sixth Man candidacy in Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.

Damian Lillard took to social media on Friday to endorse Immanuel Quickley for Sixth Man of the Year. Now in his third season in the NBA with the Knicks, Quickley was having the best year of his career. He has been averaging a career-best 14.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 36.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The former No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Quickley has become one of the better draft picks the Knicks have made in recent years. The Knicks currently sit at 47-33 and are locked in to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. They will most likely face the fourth seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. This is only the second time in the last ten years that the Knicks have made the playoffs.