The Knicks trading for Karl Anthony-Towns shocked the entire NBA world on Friday night. Towns, a key piece of the Timberwolves's ascension to contenders in the West, is now heading East as the Knicks look to become the primary challenger to the dominance of the defending champion Boston Celtics. There are mixed feeling about the trade, but former NBA star Dwight Howard believes that this is the move that can take the Knicks to the NBA Finals.

“The Knicks might [win] next year,” Dwight posted on his X account in the minutes following the announcement of the trade.

The trade was finalized on Friday night, sending Towns to the Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick. Per Ian BegleyThe Knicks have wanted an All-Star caliber acquisition to fortify their chances as a title contender.

“Knicks, per league sources in touch with team, feel they had a great opportunity to address their biggest need at C in trading for a 4-time All Star & 2-time All NBA player in Karl Anthony Towns,” Begley reported on X, formerly Twitter. “They see Towns, 28, as a great fit with their other high-end talent and someone who complements the rest of the core well, those league sources say.”

The Knicks have already been active on the trade market, securing Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. Now, they have a 20 points per game+ scorer who flourished as a second-option on the Timberwolves, especially as Anthony Edwards ascended. Dwight Howard's theory on their viability as a contender certainly can prove to be true.

But, everyone didn't think the trade was good for New York. Former NBA standout Evan Turner took to his X account to pan the trade and warn the Knicks that they'd regret it.

“New York, Yall gone wanna keep [Donte] and Julius,” Turner posted.

This shocking move will surely draw a range of reactions from around the world of basketball. But, as preseason looms, the Knicks have the opportunity to prove that this move puts them in the right direction as they look to bring a title to New York. They start their journey on opening night against the Boston Celtics, ironically as the defending champions receive their rings.