The New York Knicks are on the road to take on the Houston Rockets Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Knicks 33-20 this season. However, they have lost their last two games. New York has played the Rockets already this season. In that game, the Knicks won by 15 points. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson combined for 61 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. New York did not shoot great from the field in the game, but they did make 18 of their 22 free throws. Randle, and OG Anunoby are out with injuries for this game.

The Rockets are 23-29 this season, and they are on a losing streak. Houston lost to the Knicks the first time around, and they scored just 94 points. Fred VanVleet led the team with 24 points and 12 assists in the loss. Alperen Sengun had a double-double, as well. He put up 18 points and 10 rebounds. As a team, the Rockets shot 41,7 percent from the floor. VanVleet, Sengun, Cam Whitmore, and Tari Eason are all dealing with injuries.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Rockets Odds

New York Knicks: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -186

Houston Rockets: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +156

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How to Watch Knicks vs. Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: MSG Network, Space City Home Network

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Knicks are having a good season, and they have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. New York allows the third-fewest points in the NBA at under 110 points per game. In the first game, the Knicks allowed just 94 points. They need to have a similar defensive game if they want to win this one. When the Knicks allow less than 110 points in a game, they are 26-4. If the Knicks can hold the Rockets below that number, they are going to win.

The Rockets have some pretty serious injuries in this game. Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun are the two best players on the team, and Cam Whitmore has finally come into his own. With these players out, the Rockets are really going to struggle. The Knicks should be able to take advantage and win this one.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win

Houston, like the Knicks, are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They have allowed the 10th-fewest points per game in the league. The Knicks will not have one of their better players in Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby is out, as well. Because of this, the Knicks should struggle to score. If the Rockets can keep the Knicks down in this one, they will cover the spread.

Final Knicks-Rockets Prediction & Pick

Both teams can play some defense. Because of this, I am going to take the under in this game. Neither team should put up over 115 points, and I would be surprised to see them score over 110. When it comes to a winner, I will take the Knicks to cover the spread. The Rockets are dealing with some important injuries, and that is going to hurt them. The Knicks should be able to win this game on the road against the Rockets.

Final Knicks-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Knicks ML (-186), Under 222 (-110)