Carmelo Anthony has reached the end of the road of his NBA career as a player. The former New York Knicks superstar announced his retirement from the league Monday via a video he posted on Twitter.

As expected Knicks and NBA fans have flooded Twitter with reactions to the decision of Carmelo Anthony to finally hang up his sneakers.

“Lots of thoughts on Melo officially hanging it up (and will share those in longer form soon), but for now, let there be no question that he’s one of the 5 greatest Knicks ever, and 100% should have his No. 7 retired by the franchise. The 2023-24 home game vs Denver, perhaps?” tweeted Jonathan Macri.

From Bryan Fonseca: “Carmelo Anthony is one of theeeeeeeee illest scorers I’ve ever seen do it. Hall of Famer, first ballot. Will always believe there was a pathway to winning with him as your best player. Salute to one of my childhood favorites, and one of the best of his generation 🫡”

“My fan relationship with Melo was complicated but there have been very few greater thrills in the life I’ve misspent loving this team than seeing him get on a heater. 3 to the dome big fella,” shared @knickerbacker.

Carmelo Anthony played a total of 1,260 regular season games during an NBA career that started in 2003. He spent his first eight seasons in the pros with the Denver Nuggets, who selected him third overall in the 2003 NBA Draft. After his stint in Mile High City, Anthony starred for the Knicks for seven seasons.

Anthony arguably had his best seasons in the NBA with the Knicks. His two highest Win Shares in a season were during the 2013-14 (10.4) and 2012-13 (9.5) campaigns, both with the Knicks.

Anthony also played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets.

He finishes his NBA with a lifetime average of 22.5 points and 28,289 career points.

More reactions to Carmelo Anthony’s NBA retirement:

