The New York Knicks took care of business with a playoff win against the Cavs this postseason, their first series win since 2013. The euphoria of the series win has given way to a busy offseason during which New York is expected to explore several trade offers.

Combo guard Immanuel Quickley is reportedly being viewed in high regard by the Phoenix Suns, although it is likely the Knicks will hold onto him. Meanwhile, Quickley has been vacationing in Greece.

He had a unique experience when the locals mistook him for two other up-and-coming young NBA players, as shared on his Twitter account.

First day In Athens Greece, I have already been called Bones and Maxey 😂 — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) June 16, 2023

The players in question are Bones Hyland, a guard for the Clippers, and Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers. Quickley, a Maryland native by way of the Kentucky Wildcats scored 14.9 points per game last season for New York. Both players are the same height as Quickley including Hyland, who was traded from Denver this season.

Bones Hyland is officially an NBA Champion 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/VtV9wCR0ue — HoodieBev  (@HoodieBev) June 13, 2023

Quickley battled injuries deep into the team's playoff series against the Miami Heat. Along with fellow rising star Jalen Brunsen, Quickley is part of a young core of players that could help lead the Knicks to its first NBA Finals since 1999.

It remains to be seen whether another star player could be headed to New York. Bradley Beal, the high-scoring Wizards guard, said recently that he enjoys playing at Madison Square Garden, fueling trade speculation.

The Knicks do not have a pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. If the team is to improve its results next season, Quickley's expected improvement could be a big part of it.