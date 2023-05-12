A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The New York Knicks will have their backs up against the wall again on Friday night as they take on the Miami Heat in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs second-round matchup. After winning Game 5 to cut the series deficit to 3-2, the Knicks have a much tougher task ahead of them as they look to starve off elimination in Miami. They will also have to do so without backup point guard Immanuel Quickley in the mix.

Immanuel Quickley injury status for Game 6 vs. Heat

Quickley has missed the Knicks’ last two games due to a nagging ankle injury. He is now set to miss his third consecutive contest after the 23-year-old was officially ruled out for Game 6. Unfortunately for New York, Quickley has not recovered from his sprained left ankle in time for this must-win contest, and much like they did in the past couple of games, the Knicks will need to navigate Friday’s matchup without the 6-foot-3 guard in the picture.

Immanuel Quickley (ankle) is OUT for tonight's Game 6 vs the Heat, the Knicks have announced. pic.twitter.com/C9ojSsNSwr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 12, 2023

Jalen Brunson will need to be at his very best yet again, while Quentin Grimes is also expected to play heavy minutes in Quickley’s stead. In New York’s Game 5 win, both Brunson and Grimes played the full 48 minutes, and it would not be surprising if this is the case again on Friday.

Quickley will now have a couple more days to try and heal up ahead of Game 7 on Monday night. That is, of course, under the major assumption that the Knicks will be able to force a winner-take-all Game 7 against Jimmy Butler and Co.