Immanuel Quickley was forced to sit out the New York Knicks’ Game 5 clash against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night due to an ankle injury. The Knicks still managed to win without him, with Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes picking up the slack in the backcourt in Quickley’s stead. More of the same could be expected from Brunson and Grimes on Friday for Game 6 with Quickley popping up on the injury report again for this upcoming must-win encounter.

Immanuel Quickley injury status for Game 6 vs. Heat

There is currently some real concern regarding Quickley’s availability for Friday’s contest. This is after the 23-year-old was listed as doubtful to play due to a sprained left ankle. Quickley is clearly still dealing with significant pain in his ankle, and at this point, he is now in danger of missing his third straight game.

It is also worth noting that Quickley came into Game 5 as doubtful to play before the Knicks decided to downgrade him to out close to tipoff. It might be the same case again for Game 6, and while it’s likely that the 6-foot-3 point guard is going to be a game-time decision, the odds of him suiting up on Friday do not seem to be very good.

Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes both played the full 48 minutes in Game 5, and both players were integral to New York’s season-saving win. They might have no other choice but to play the entire game again on Friday as the Knicks look to starve off elimination again in order to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Madison Square Garden.