The New York Knicks are rolling after taking down the Boston Celtics in a wild, double-overtime contest. Immanuel Quickley played the role of the hero in the 131-129 win, playing an absurd 55 minutes and carrying the Knicks to victory over Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics in TD Garden.

Quickley, even after not sitting the entire second half, was pumped up to play in the second overtime, according to Zach Braziller of the New York Post. He didn’t look tired by the looks of it and it showed as he scored seven points in the second overtime to lead the Knicks to the win.

“It was great. Sunday, in TD Garden, it doesn’t get better than that,” Quickley said after the Knicks win, via the New York Post. “I was telling [Julius Randle] that before the second overtime. I was like, ‘It doesn’t get better than this.’ We’re on national TV in the Garden. Other than Madison [Square Garden], this is probably my favorite place to play, so I had a lot of fun.”

Quickley scored a career-high 38 points to lift New York to victory. Adding eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks to his stat line while committing only one turnover, Quickley had the game of his life. He preserved the Knicks’ nine-game winning streak and helped them overcome the absence of Jalen Brunson in enemy territory.

Thanks to his incredible game, Quickley is making a stronger case for winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award. There are plenty of other deserving players but after such a signature performance, the Knicks guard’s case looks very good.