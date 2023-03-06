The New York Knicks didn’t have Jalen Brunson available against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. With their league-best winning streak on the line, Immanuel Quickley made sure to pick up the slack – and then some.

Quickley poured in a career-high 38 points in a 131-129 double-overtime win over the Celtics to extend the Knicks’ string of winning to nine straight. Nobody was more hyped than the man he took over for in Brunson. The point guard tweeted like he was a giddy Knicks fan excited to see one of their homegrown talents thriving under a national spotlight.

Jalen Brunson tagged Immanuel Quickley just to let him know not once, not twice, but three times that IQ is, in fact, HIM.

JB stopped at three but he clearly had more in his back pocket. If there was another overtime or Quickley breached the 40-point mark, perhaps we would’ve gotten more Him-isms. Each of them very well-deserved.

The Knicks have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the past month and show no signs of slowing down. Brunson and Julius Randle have proven to be All-Star caliber players all year, but it’s been the depth in Quickley, Mitchell Robinson, and new addition Josh Hart that have proven time and again that they’re a complete team that’s going to be a problem come postseason time.

New York finds itself just a game out of home-court advantage behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and firmly entrenched into a top-six spot. The Knicks are good again, folks.