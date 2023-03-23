The New York Knicks (42-32) visit the Orlando Magic (30-43) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Magic prediction, pick, and how to watch.

New York has dropped two straight games but remains in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks covered 56% of their games while 53% went over the projected point total. Orlando has won two of their last three and sits in 13th place in the East. The Magic covered 56% of their games while 51% went over. This will be the third and final meeting between the conference foes. New York won both prior matchups including a 102-98 road win in early February.

Here are the Knicks-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Magic Odds

New York Knicks: -3.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Magic

TV: MSG, Bally Florida

Stream: NBA TV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York has dropped two straight but remains in a comfortable position on the Eastern Conference playoff ladder. The Knicks feature a well-balanced unit that ranks in the league’s top half in scoring (115.4 PPG) and points allowed (112.8 PPG). New York isn’t especially efficient on the offensive end but they do a great job attacking the basket and getting to the line as they rank fourth in free throw attempts per game. The Knicks are also an elite rebounding team, ranking third in rebound rate. Consequently, they generate a ton of second-chance points thanks to their second-rated offensive rebound rate.

The Knicks have funneled a majority of their offensive production to four main players since the All-Star break. The first of those is leading scorer Julius Randle. Randle has been on a mission since the break, averaging 28.5 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 4.3 APG. He’s been dialed in from beyond the arc over that span, attempting 10 threes per game while shooting 37% from deep. While he is coming off an off night in their loss to the Heat, he previously dropped 57 points earlier this week and should be in for another massive output tonight.

Randle isn’t the only one putting up huge numbers as point guard Jalen Brunson has averaged 22.8 PPG and 6.0 APG over their last 14 games. He is shooting an efficient 51% over that span including 41% from beyond the arc on five attempts per game. Brunson has had his way with the Magic this season, averaging 23 PPG and shooting 59% in their two wins.

Outside of their main two guys, both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley have quietly taken huge leaps since the break. Over their last 14 games, Barrett averaged 20.4 PPG while Quickley chipped in 17.4 PPG. While neither guard is especially efficient from beyond the arc, they take their fair share of attempts combining for 4.1 threes per game.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando is still in the playoff hunt but they are running out of time to piece together a string of wins. The Magic possess a ton of talent but are one of the youngest teams in the league. While they don’t score a ton of points on offense, they do a great job getting to the free-throw line where they average the fifth-most made free throws per game. Defensively, the Magic are essentially league average – ranking 17th in points allowed per game. They are especially stingy in the paint where they allow the 10th-fewest points per game. Additionally, the Magic are a solid rebounding unit that ranks 11th in rebound rate. They are especially solid regarding defensive rebounding – something that could prove crucial tonight given New York’s proficiency on the offensive glass.

The Magic have been incredibly balanced since the All-Star break as seven players averaged double-digits over their last 14 games. Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero leads the way with 20.3 PPG, in addition to 6.8 RPG and 4.0 APG. Besides him, second-year pro Franz Wagner has been rock-solid with averages of 18.1 PPG and 4.3 RPG. He is shooting 50% over that span in addition to 35% from three on 5.1 attempts per game.

The biggest X-factor for the Magic tonight is former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz. Fultz saved his career this season and seems to be improving and gaining confidence as the season goes on. Over his last 14 games, Fultz averaged 17.1 PPG and 6.1 APG. The lengthy point guard has been a force on the defensive end as well, swiping 1.7 steals per game. While he still isn’t much of a perimeter threat, his 53% field goal percentage demonstrates his proficiency on the offensive end. Additionally, Fultz tore the Knicks up in his lone previous matchup with them – scoring 23 points and dishing out six assists.

Final Knicks-Magic Prediction & Pick

New York is coming off two straight rough outings and barely squeaked out a four-point win the last time they visited Orlando. Expect the home underdogs to keep things tight tonight.

Final Knicks-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +3.5 (-110)