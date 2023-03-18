New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson has missed the last three games due to a foot injury. The Knicks have fared surprisingly well without arguably their best player, as they own a 2-1 record since he’s been out. Still, when Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Denver Nuggets visit Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon to play the Knicks, every Knicks fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Jalen Brunson playing today vs. the Nuggets?

Jalen Brunson injury status vs. Nuggets

The Knicks have Brunson listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown with a sore left foot, per the NBA’s official injury report. Fortunately, no other Knicks player is currently dealing with an injury.

Jalen Brunson, 26, is in his fifth year in the NBA and first as a member of the storied Knicks franchise. He’s averaging 23.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 62 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Villanova standout is shooting the ball very accurately from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Brunson’s current 83.3% free-throw percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect Saturday’s matchup between the Knicks and Nuggets to go down to the wire, regardless of if Brunson is in the lineup. After all, the Nuggets haven’t been dominant on the road like they’ve been at home this season, as they own a mediocre 17-17 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Jalen Brunson playing today vs. the Nuggets, the answer is maybe.