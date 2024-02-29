Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have been struggling as a result of numerous injuries. Not only is All-Star Julius Randle out indefinitely after suffering a dislocated right shoulder, but two-way wing OG Anunoby is also sidelined indefinitely as a result of an elbow injury he had a small procedure done on. Isaiah Hartenstein, who has been starting at center in place of Mitchell Robinson, has been dealing with an Achilles injury, and Brunson ended up missing the team's last game on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans due to a neck injury.
Once again, the All-Star point guard finds himself on the Knicks' injury report ahead of Thursday night's marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors. This has led many to ask the question: Is Jalen Brunson playing vs. the Warriors on Thursday night?
Jalen Brunson's injury status vs. Warriors
After being listed as questionable on the injury report due to neck spasms, Brunson was eventually ruled out on Tuesday night against the Pelicans. New York went on to lose this game 115-92, their seventh loss in the last 10 games.
Brunson is on the injury report again against the Warriors and is listed as questionable to play due to his neck spasms. The Knicks likely won't provide a clearer update on his status until closer to tonight's game.
Although he missed their previous game, Brunson has been on a tear for the Knicks in the wake of Randle's injury. Over his last three games since the All-Star break, Brunson has averaged 30.0 points and 11.0 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the floor. He has been their only primary source of offense in recent games, hence the Knicks' overall struggles.
The Warriors, who have won 11 of their last 14 games, are looking to stay hot and move to 31-27 on the season in hopes of inching their way out of the play-in tournament region of the Western Conference standings. It is worth noting that Golden State has won seven of their last eight road games, including six straight.
Should Brunson be unable to play on Thursday night against the Warriors, Miles McBride would likely draw another start in his place. Donte DiVincenzo would once again handle the primary ball-handling duties, as Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks would serve as primary scoring options off the bench. Bogdanovic recorded 20 points off the bench in the Knicks' loss to the Pelicans without Brunson.
So, when it comes to the question of whether Jalen Brunson is playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer will be given closer to the start of the game.