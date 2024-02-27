The New York Knicks found themselves as the second-best team in the Eastern Conference not too long ago, prior to the All-Star break. Now, they are quickly sinking in the Eastern Conference standings as a result of numerous injuries. Julius Randle and OG Anunoby are both expected to still miss a chunk of time due to shoulder and elbow injuries, respectively. Now, the Knicks face a scenario where they could enter Tuesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans without All-Star guard Jalen Brunson and starting center Isaiah Hartenstein.
Currently 35-23 on the season, New York will play their second game in as many nights on Tuesday after recently picking up a nail-biting 113-111 victory at home over the Detroit Pistons. Brunson and Hartenstein, who have both appeared on the injury report as of late, may be feeling the effects of this long battle from Monday night.
Could the Knicks be without two more of their starters against the Pelicans?
Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein injury status
As a result of recently playing on Monday night, the Knicks released their official injury report later than many teams on Tuesday afternoon. Along with Randle and Anunoby remaining out, both Brunson and Hartenstein find themselves questionable to play on the second night of a back-to-back against the Pelicans.
Brunson finds himself on the injury report with cervical spasms in his neck, while Hartenstein continues to deal with a nagging left Achilles injury that resulted in him missing the team's final three games before the All-Star break. The Knicks have not played a game without Brunson since February 8, as he sat out against the Dallas Mavericks due to an ankle injury.
While Brunson's status is certainly unknown since the Knicks face a back-to-back scenario, it seems much more likely that Hartenstein will see an extra day of rest. That is, unless he feels 100 percent ready to go in pregame warmups.
Against the Pistons, Brunson had himself yet another massive performance, recording 35 points and 12 assists in 40 total minutes of play. With less than 10 seconds remaining in the game and down one point to the Pistons, Brunson was the one who was able to steal the ball from Ausar Thompson and dish it over to Josh Hart for what turned out to be the game-winning and-one layup. Hartenstein came up with a huge offensive rebound, his eighth total rebound of the game, after Hart missed the free throw to seal the deal for New York.
If Brunson is to be ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Pelicans, Miles McBride and veteran Alec Burks will figure to see their roles increase the most in the backcourt. Donte DiVincenzo would likely help take on some of the primary ball-handler duties as well. Should Hartenstein miss this contest, Jericho Sims would be in line to start at the center position, with Hart being the team's small-ball center.
The Knicks are currently two games back of the Milwaukee Bucks, who will play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, for the 3-seed in the Eastern Conference. After facing the Pelicans, the Knicks will not play again until they host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.