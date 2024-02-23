The New York Knicks returned to action after the All-Star break on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, and Isaiah Hartenstein also made his return from injury. Hartenstein has been battling some achilles pain. He was able to play in the win last night for the Knicks, but he didn't play as much as he was supposed to.
Coming back from injury, the Knicks had a goal for Isaiah Hartenstein to play 21 minutes in the game. New York got the win, but Hartenstein was a little bit disappointed that he didn't reach that 21 minute mark.
“It felt good,” Hartenstein said after the game, according to an article from the New York Post. “It was a little frustrating not to get to my minute requirement. So that was a little frustration. But still day by day. It felt good. So got to keep building. And hopefully next game, I hit my minute mark.”
It's hard to be upset after a win, but Hartenstein wants to get back to full strength. He understands that this is a process, and the Knicks should get him back to 100% soon.
“From a building-up standpoint, that was the only thing that was a little frustrating,” Hartenstein continued. “But we won the game. We just have to gradually build it up. I think it’ll be hard to go from 10 [minutes] straight to 30. But we’ll see the next couple games.”
When you hear achilles issues, it sounds like the injury could get pretty bad, but Isaiah Hartenstein and the Knicks aren't too worried about that. Hartenstein compared the injury to tendinitis.
“It’s something like it gets irritated, it always happens,” He said. “We’re not scared of it popping. So the Knicks do a good job, we test a lot. The strength is there. We’re not scared of it popping or anything like that. I don’t know if y’all ever had tendinitis, it’s kind of like that.”
The Knicks are back in action at home against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. We'll see if Hartenstein can hit his minute goal in that one.