Jamal Crawford with an honest take on Jalen Brunson and Darius Garland

Every year, the NBA brings in new players who dream of stamping their name among the league's greats one day. After a while, a select few rise from the rest of the playing field and are celebrated as stars. However, there will always be those labeled as “underrated” — players averaging stellar numbers but don't seem to receive the recognition they deserve. For former NBA player Jamal Crawford, two young stars today are overlooked: Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland and New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson.

“I don't think a lot of people talk about Darius Garland. He is nice. I love watching him,” Crawford said via FanDuel's Run It Back.

Garland is averaging 20.7 points and 5.9 assists this season. He's currently the Cavs' second-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell. Selected fifth overall in the 2019 NBA draft, the guard out of Vanderbilt University made his first All-Star appearance in 2022.

Moving on, Crawford then touched on Brunson, who he feels should make an All-Star appearance this season.

“He should be an All-Star this year. Jalen Brunson is the person who other stars wanna play with cause he understands what it takes to win, and he understands culture. You can trust him. He should be the face of the (Knicks) franchise,” Crawford said.

How young players can emulate Brunson's play style

The three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year also mentions how Brunson's style of play is a perfect example of what he and Lou Williams teach young hoopers.

“The way he plays. The pace that he plays at. Lou and I both coach youth right, so we're teaching kids to play off two feet. You can see everything clearly when he (Brunson) gets to the basket. You can see if you're open, you can see if you have a teammate open. Brunson lives in that space. That's what he does. He's always under control.”

Vince Carter: “Who do you think is one of the most underrated players in the league?" Jamal Crawford: “Darius Garland is nice… Jalen Brunson is the person that other stars want to play with." 🔥 (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/qzvpN9iqtI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

Fresh off a 50-point outing a couple of nights ago, it's understandable why Crawford sees Brunson making his first All-Star appearance. The 27-year-old currently averages 25.6 points and 5.8 assists in 26 games played for the Knicks this season.

Darius Garland and Jalen Brunson may be flying under the radar for now. However, as they continue to put in the work night in and night out, it may only be a matter of time before the spotlight becomes brighter for both young men.