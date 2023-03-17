A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jalen Brunson has been pretty banged up of late. The New York Knicks star has been dealing with soreness in his left foot, which has caused him to miss five out of his team’s last six games. They host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, and at this point, Knicks fans certainly want to know if Brunson will be available for that marquee matchup against the top seed in the Western Conference.

Jalen Brunson injury status vs. Nuggets

It’s a mixed bag for the Knicks on the Jalen Brunson front. Head coach Tom Thibodeau revealed that the 26-year-old was able to practice in full on Friday, which obviously bodes well for his chances of suiting up against the Nuggets. However, the Knicks are still listing Brunson as questionable to play on the official injury report.

It is worth noting that the Knicks are coming off three days of rest, which was supposed to give Brunson more time to heal. It appears that he’s made significant progress on his road to recovery, but at this point, it still remains unclear if the 6-foot-1 point guard will be able to suit up against Denver.

Brunson played through the injury last week, but he ended up re-aggravating the foot issue. He was eventually ruled out from the game and has since been out of action for the last three contests. The Knicks may have jumped the gun on Jalen Brunson at that point, and you can be sure that they won’t be making the same mistake again.