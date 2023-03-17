Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The New York Knicks, by all accounts, have had a successful 2022-23 campaign. With less than a month before the postseason begins, the Knicks sit at fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-30 record. As a result, they maintain considerable separation between them and the seventh-seeded Miami Heat at the time of writing. However, not all Knicks players have enjoyed the ride, with starting center mitchell robinson expressing his discontent over his shaky role on offense over the past few weeks or so.

In particular, the Knicks big man posted a snapchat story complaining about merely “doing cardio” on the court, “wasting” his “time” and “energy” with a role he thinks isn’t enough for a player of his caliber. Nevertheless, it did not take long for Robinson to express his remorse over dealing with this situation in the way he did.

Mitchell Robinson decided to clear the air regarding his controversial Snapchat story by commenting on an Instagram post made by Knicks Fan TV (knicksfantv). Robinson began by outlining the personal troubles he has been dealing with over the past few weeks.

“For the [past] few weeks I been going through the perfect storm as I call it. After the game against Portland I just snapped,” Robinson wrote, “I got a baby on the way, I got family issues. I just got to figure a way to get back under control.”

“My bad, should’ve handled it differently and didn’t want no bad blood. Just gotta find myself.”

At the very least, Mitchell Robinson owned up to his mistakes. Perhaps Robinson could have brought up the issue he had with head coach Tom Thibodeau instead. Nonetheless, the Knicks center should know that the team’s decision to close with a small-ball outfit or with Isaiah Hartenstein, who provides the Knicks with a playmaking dimension on offense isn’t a personal one.

Maybe this could light a fire underneath Robinson, especially with the postseason nearing. Still, Robinson should look no further than his Knicks teammate Derrick Rose, who has set an excellent example for taking his diminished role with the team in stride, especially given the Knicks’ team success.