New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is questionable for his team’s matchup with the Houston Rockets on Monday as he continues dealing with a sprained right hand.

Brunson missed the Knicks’ disappointing loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday with the same injury. He initially popped up as questionable on the injury report the day of the game, evidently suffering the injury during New York’s loss to the Miami Heat in the first leg of the team’s back-to-back.

Brunson was spotted outside New York’s locker room following Thursday’s game with a plastic brace covering his right hand and wrist.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think he’ll be evaluated when we get back [to New York], so we’ll see where he is,” Tom Thibodeau said, per the New York Post.

Brunson’s standout debut campaign with the Knicks has hit a snag in March as he’s been nagged by multiple injuries. The 26-year-old missed five of six games earlier this month due to a sore left foot, a stretch that included short-handed New York getting road wins over the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. Sixth Man of the Year candidate Immanuel Quickly had 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists against the Magic, but it wasn’t enough for the Knicks to avoid a third consecutive loss.

New York enters Monday’s action at 42-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference. Thibodeau’s team is one-and-a-half games up on the crosstown Brooklyn Nets, and more importantly, two games clear of the seventh-place Miami Heat and play-in tournament fray.