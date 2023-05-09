The New York Knicks may hold the higher seed in their best-of-seven semifinal matchup, but it’s the Miami Heat who currently have a commanding 3-1 series lead and are on the brink of advancing to round three and Jalen Brunson suggests there’s a clear reason why his club is in the position they’re in.

Following Monday’s Game 4 loss down in South Beach, the Knicks stud was asked by a reporter what the Heat have done to take away the club’s ultimate strengths of dominating the glass and fighting for loose balls. In response, Jalen Brunson provided a clear-cut and rather complementary reasoning.

“I think they’re sticking to their game plan. They’re playing really physical, they’ve been getting to the offensive rebounds and second-chance points. You just gotta give them a lot of credit. They’re a good team [and they’re] well coached over there,” Jalen Brunson on what Miami has done to throw Knicks out of synch.

Despite the fact that the Knicks are objectively the better team on the boards in this matchup, they’ve simply been outperformed in this area of play through four games, particularly over their last two.

In Game 4 alone, the Miami Heat outpaced New York 44-35 in the rebounding department and pulled down 13 pivotal offensive rebounds, seven of which came during the decisive fourth quarter.

Heading back to Madison Square Garden for a do-or-die Game 5 on Wednesday evening, Jalen Brunson seems to believe the Knicks must look to match Miami’s intensity and efforts in order to better their odds of pulling out a win and keeping their season alive.