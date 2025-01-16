The New York Knicks may mean serious business on the court, as evidenced by their 125-119 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night that required an extra period. But the duo of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only did they will the Knicks to victory despite being without Karl-Anthony Towns on the night, they also keep on providing some hilarity thanks to their nonstop banter.

After Brunson scored 38 points to lead all scorers in the Knicks' win, Hart did some trolling in his postgame interview with ESPN. It looked as though Hart was going to playfully pinch Brunson on the backside, but the Knicks guard recoiled. Following that exchange, Brunson made sure to note that Hart was a “clown” although for a change, he also said something nice about New York's swiss-army knife of a forward after he put up a 10-point, 17-rebound, and 12-assist triple-double in another stellar performance.

“This guy's a clown, dawg,” Brunson said with a smile on his face, via ESPN on X (formerly Twitter). “[But] he's been doing this (contribute to winning) ever since I met him. He just finds a way every single night. It pains me to compliment him but it's what he does.”

Expand Tweet

Hart is indeed the perfect fill-in-the-gaps player for the Knicks; he somehow finds a way to bring the contributions New York needs to at least be competitive on the night. With Towns out, the Knicks needed a tough interior presence, and Hart, as always, was the most active player on the glass, hauling in a season-high in boards.

And then there's the 29-year-old wing being one of the most welcome presences in any team's locker room; Hart brings immaculate vibes wherever he goes, and regardless of what his banter with Brunson may say, he truly is one of the most beloved players on the Knicks roster.

Jalen Brunson torches the 76ers in huge Knicks win

With Karl-Anthony Towns nursing an injury, Jalen Brunson was always bound to have a huge game as the centerpiece of the Knicks' offense. Brunson has torched the 76ers' defense in the past, most recently in the 2024 NBA playoffs, so it wasn't a surprise at all to see him put up 38 points on the night.

There may have been some nervous moments for the Knicks in the end, but Brunson and company did just enough to earn their 27th win of the season.