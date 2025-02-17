The NBA All-Star Game may have been undergoing some changes over the past few years, but make no mistake about it, making it to the All-Star roster remains one of the biggest individual acclaims one can earn. For New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, this may not be his first time being named to the All-Star team, but this was his first time being a starter, doing so for Kenny's Young Stars.

In the end, Kenny's Young Stars did not advance in the competition, losing 41-32 to Chuck's Global Stars in the first round of the All-Star Game tournament. Brunson only played in eight minutes of action, which is a disappointing number considering how he earned his first All-Star Game start, but the Knicks star is still thankful for the honor that he received.

“THANK YOU to the Knicks fan base and everyone who has supported me since day 1! Wouldn’t have been here without your votes! Love being able to represent you guys and I don’t take it for granted! Much love !! 🤞🏽🧡💙,” Brunson wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Indeed, Brunson has become one of the biggest stars in the game in the Big Apple, and Knicks fans definitely hold him in the highest of regards. The Knicks were well-represented in the All-Star Game, with Karl-Anthony Towns being part of Team Chuck — the team that got the upper hand over Brunson's Team Kenny.

This should be a good validation of Brunson's efforts as he and the Knicks prepare for the tough stretch run ahead of them once the games resume on Thursday night.

Knicks' Jalen Brunson rises to the top of the league's totem pole

Jalen Brunson's rise to superstardom isn't a story to be taken lightly. Brunson was a second-round pick who was stuck on the Dallas Mavericks bench for the first three and a half seasons of his career before he blossomed into an incredible performer for them in the playoffs.

The Knicks then took a shot on Brunson and believed that his performances in the 2022 NBA playoffs were the new norm and were not simply an outlier — outbidding the Mavs and luring him away in the process. And how correct they were: Brunson has only gotten better and better throughout his stint in New York, and he appears to be very much at home with the franchise — even giving them a discount on his contract extension.