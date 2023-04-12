Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The New York Knicks may have gone 3-1 in their season series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Jalen Brunson doesn’t want his teammates to be complacent ahead of their first-round playoffs clash with the Cavs.

For one, the Cavs have homecourt advantage over the Knicks after finishing fourth in the East with a 51-31 record. It certainly bodes well for Cleveland that they are one of the best teams at home throughout the 2022-23 campaign, tallying a 31-10 record in games played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“We know what [the Cavs] are capable of. We know they play really well at home, and they obviously have homecourt advantage first round. We’ve just got to be at our best. They’re a great team. We have to be at our best,” Brunson warned the Knicks, per New York Post.

True enough, the Knicks cannot be too overconfident when they play the Cavs in the postseason. Besides, they have only won just one playoff series in the past 23 years–back in the 2012-13 season when the Carmelo Anthony-led ‘Bockers ousted the Boston Celtics in the first round.

The Knicks haven’t just performed well in the playoffs, so Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and the rest of the team are now tasked to end that misery for a franchise and a fanbase looking for any sign of hope.

There is no denying that the Knicks have a good chance at beating the Cavs in their postseason series. Cleveland is making its first playoffs trip in the post-LeBron James era, so New York has that going for them. But in the end, a lot of things can happen in the playoffs and the Big Apple franchise needs to be focused and ready for whatever is thrown their way.