Published November 28, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies battled it out on Sunday night in what turned out to be a real spectacle. It was an eye-opening matchup between two of the top guards in the NBA today in Ja Morant and Jalen Brunson, but in the end, it was the Grizzlies that pulled through, 127-123.

Brunson had another big performance in the loss, but he was not able to deliver for the Knicks in the clutch. The New York star missed two consecutive shots with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game, which proved costly for his team. This was another tough loss for the Knicks, following Friday’s 132-129 overtime loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In spite of his 30-point outburst against Morant and Co., it was Brunson’s misses down the stretch that will stick out here. No one is more disappointed in this than Brunson himself, who expressed how much this loss stings for him on a personal level:

“My teammates and coaches have a lot of trust in me & they’ve welcomed me with open arms,” Brunson said. “That hurts when I can’t pull through for them. That hurts.”

The Knicks put all their eggs in the Brunson basket last summer — a decision that has paid dividends for the team, at least to some extent. Jalen Brunson himself is clearly all in on the Knicks, and his brutally honest message here is a clear testament to this fact.

New York will need to pick itself up quickly with a back-to-back set coming up on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks, respectively.