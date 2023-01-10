By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The New York Knicks have definitely played at a much better level this season than they did for the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign, and it’s thanks in large part to the addition of Jalen Brunson. And on Monday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Brunson proved himself worth every penny of the four-year, $104 million contract he signed during the offseason as he scored a career-high 44 points on 15-30 shooting from the field.

However, the Knicks still ended up losing the game, 111-107, after the Bucks’ strong fourth quarter, and Jalen Brunson, despite an impressive scoring outburst, vowed to be better as he acknowledged some of the fourth quarter mistakes he made during his postgame presser.

“Obviously we all could have played a lot better. I think for me, a couple plays in the fourth quarter that were just terrible. The turnover and pass to Obi, and then I had a turnover the next possession, dribbling into Jrue. And then took a bad shot over Jrue on the right baseline. And then I think before that I just had a terrible pull-up three on the pick-and-roll. Those are 4 possessions I wish I could’ve had back,” Brunson said, per SNY Knicks.

"For me, a couple plays in the fourth quarter that were just terrible. Those are 4 possessions I wish I could've had back, I gotta treat possessions like they mean the world to me" – Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/3mhTmLC8qg — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 10, 2023

Jalen Brunson may have played a part in the Knicks’ fourth quarter collapse, but he was instrumental in putting the Knicks in a position to win in the first place.

In fact, Brunson even scored 18 of the Knicks’ 29 fourth quarter points, so it’s not like he was the main culprit behind their loss. And he did so against Jrue Holiday, one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. Nevertheless, Brunson is holding himself to an extremely high regard, and knows that he still has much room to improve even after one of the best games of his young career.

“We got to continue to grind to get better. We got to learn from this. I got to learn from this. I gotta treat possessions like they mean the world to me, I can’t just have those mistakes,” Brunson added.

The Knicks will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday night when they take on the rock-solid Indiana Pacers led by Tyrese Haliburton.