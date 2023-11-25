Jalen Brunson had a hyped-up two-word reaction to the incredible night the Knicks got from Immanuel Quickley against the Heat.

To start the fourth quarter, it seemed as though the Miami Heat had their Friday night contest against the New York Knicks won. The Knicks struggled all night long to take care of the basketball, undoing much of their work on the offensive end, as they entered the fourth staring at a 16-point deficit. However, the Knicks came storming back, taking home a 100-98 victory in the end thanks in large part to incredible performances from both Jalen Brunson and Immanuel Quickley in the final frame.

Quickley was quite the live-wire in the fourth quarter, taking the controls of the Knicks' offense and creating plenty of good looks for his team in the process. He made two huge threes during that period before Brunson and RJ Barrett sealed the deal late. And in the aftermath of a resounding victory over the team that knocked them out of last season's playoffs, Brunson had a hyped-up two-word reaction to the incredible night the Knicks got from the fourth-year guard out of Kentucky.

“HIMMY CHOO @IQ_GodSon,” Brunson wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

Immanuel Quickley really is him; whenever he's on the court, the Knicks look like a more offensively explosive team, with opposing defenses having a hard time keeping up with how fast their offense tends to be with him commandeering it.

On Friday night, Quickley finished with 20 points on 8-17 shooting and he was a +22, with the Heat having difficulties slowing down the Knicks whenever he stepped foot on the hardwood. He showed just how crucial he is to the Knicks roster, and it's looking like he's playing himself into a huge contract as he enters restricted free agency in 2024.