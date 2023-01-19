Jalen Brunson has been one of the top free agent signings of the season. With an expanded role and the ball in his hands more often than when he was with the Dallas Mavericks, Brunson has been turning in a career season. His scoring has increased and with his 32 points against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, it gave him a total of five 30+ point games this month alone. That’s significant because he only had three 30+ point games combined during his first four seasons in the NBA as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Jalen Brunson 30-point games: 5 — This month

3 — First 4 seasons combined pic.twitter.com/8Bx6BSz14v — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 19, 2023

Coming into Wednesday’s game, Jalen Brunson had been averaging a career-high’s across the board with 22.4 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He is shooting 47 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from the three-point line. His 5.3 attempts from the free-throw line and 85.1 percent clip are also career-highs.

Behind Brunson’s strong season, the Knicks have a 25-21 record and are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Brunson has been making a case to make his first All-Star appearance, but it’s not going to be an easy task. Due to a very deep Eastern Conference talent pool, its tough to envision the Knicks getting two All-Stars. Julius Randle has also been making a case for a spot on the All-Star team and has been the Knicks leading scorer this season. The last Knicks All-Star was Randle during the 2020-21 season.

Brunson is no doubt proving himself worthy of being named a Knicks All-Star but he might find himself on the outside looking in next month.