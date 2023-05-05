Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is trending towards playing in Game 3 against the Miami Heat in South Beach on Saturday afternoon, after going through a full practice.

“I would say I’m ready to go,” Brunson said on Friday, according to Newsday’s Evan Barnes.

It’s great news for Knicks fans, as Brunson was in legitimate jeopardy of missing the contest. After shedding the questionable tag and making an impact in Game 2, he figures to be a critical part of the offense again on Saturday.

The former Villanova star scored 30 points, adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 39 minutes of playing time. He shot 10-of-19 from the field and 6-for 10 from three-point range as New York tied up the series.

It’s also a great update considering head coach Tom Thibodeau wasn’t optimistic when speaking about Brunson’s status on Thursday.

“Jalen didn’t do much today [at practice],” he said. “He’s day-to-day.”

The fact that Brunson himself is saying he’s good to go is an excellent sign for his availability on Saturday afternoon.

The 26-year-old is in his first year with the Knicks after spending four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks; he broke out in 2022-23, averaging an exceptional 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from three-point range during the regular season.

The New Jersey native helped the Knicks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in convincing five game fashion in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs; it was the team’s first playoff series win since 2013.

After splitting Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden in NYC, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks will now try to get the job done at the Kaseya Center in Miami.