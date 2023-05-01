A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Josh Hart drew the ire of Miami Heat fans on Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semis between the Heat and the New York Knicks. This was after it was the Knicks forward who collided with Jimmy Butler in the fourth quarter that led to the Miami superstar going down with a concerning ankle injury. It was a scary moment for Heat fans everywhere as they saw their best player writhing in pain on the floor.

Before anything else, here’s a look at Butler’s injury at the five-minute mark in the final period:

Jimmy Butler came down awkwardly after this collision with Josh Hart:pic.twitter.com/kWBMnUtvTA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It appears that Hart hit Butler’s ankle as the former hit the deck. It clearly wasn’t intentional and it appears that this was nothing more than a freak accident. After the game, Hart cleared the air as he spoke out about Butler’s injury:

“Jimmy turned his ankle. I don’t know what you guys want me to say about that,” Hart said with a shrug, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “Playing defense, obviously there was a collision. Unfortunately, he turned his ankle. You guys seen the play.”

Jimmy Butler was later diagnosed with a sprained right ankle, and his status for Game 2 now remains up in the air. The six-time All-Star isn’t exactly the most robust player out there, and it wouldn’t be a complete shock if he ends up sitting out in Game 2 on Tuesday. Then again, this is the playoffs we’re talking about here, so you can be sure that Butler will do everything he can to be back on the court as soon as possible.