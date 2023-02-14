Josh Hart is quickly showing the New York Knicks just how good of an acquisition he is for his new team. In just his second game in Knicks threads, Hart was able to put together a brilliant performance on the floor that left Tomb Thibodeau comparing him to his former star with the Chicago Bulls — and another Big East product — Jimmy Butler.

“Watching Jimmy in college and the things he did at Marquette, Josh reminded me of that with the things he did at Villanova. I think those types of players give your team heart, toughness, and that goes a long way,” Thibodeau said in the postgame press conference following the Knicks’ 124-106 victory at Madison Square Garden versus the Brooklyn Nets (via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype).

Against the Nets, Josh Hart came off the bench and exploded for 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the field with four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in just 28 minutes of floor duty. He buried three of his four attempts from the field and contributed as well on defense, showing the Knicks he can be that all-around performer who could provide terrific value when given enough minutes.

The Villanova Wildcats tandem of Hart and Jalen Brunson was simply too much to handle for the Nets. Brunson led the way for the Knicks with a volcanic performance, dropping 40 points on 15-for-21 shooting with five assists and two rebounds in 36 minutes.

Josh Hart and the Knicks will take a rest Tuesday before resuming action on Wednesday for a road game versus the Atlanta Hawks.