The Brooklyn Nets (33-23) visit the New York Knicks (31-27) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Knicks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Brooklyn has lost three of their last four but remains in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets covered 53% of their games while 55% went under the projected point total. New York has won three of their last four and sits in seventh place in the East. The Knicks covered 53% of their games while 54% went over. This will be the third of four meetings between the division rivals. Brooklyn has won both previous matchups at home.

Here are the Nets-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Knicks Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +2.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Knicks

TV: YES, MSG

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn had one of the busiest trade deadlines in recent memory after shipping off both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That being said, the Nets are in no position to tank considering they don’t own their draft pick this season, and therefore they’ll likely continue to try and be competitive the rest of the season. We’ve only gotten one look at the new-look-Nets since the roster overhaul, as they lost by three to the 76ers over the weekend. That being said, a number of their new acquisitions played well and Nets backers should have confidence in their ability to cover as road underdogs tonight.

Perhaps the most impressive of Brooklyn’s newcomers was forward Mikal Bridges. The 6’6″ wing scored 23 points in his Nets debut, sinking 3/5 threes in the process. That performance gave him his seventh consecutive 20-point game dating back to his time with the Phoenix Suns. Bridges was really starting to come along prior to getting dealt. Known for his lockdown defense, the 26-year-old is having a career year on the offensive end, averaging 17.3 PPG while shooting 39% from the three. Look for him to have another strong night from beyond the arc against a Knicks team allowing the sixth-most threes per game.

The same can be said for fellow wing Cam Johnson. Another piece in the Durant trade, Johnson struggled in his Nets debut, shooting just 2-8 from three. That being said, Johnson had developed into an elite three-point shooter during his time with the Suns. In 17 games with Phoenix this season, Johnson averaged 2.6 threes per game while shooting a stellar 46% from beyond the arc. As one of the most consistent shooters in the league, he too should have a strong night against the Knicks’ weak perimeter defense.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York enters tonight’s game fresh off a big home win over the Jazz. The Knicks stood pat at the trade deadline, opting to hold onto their current roster in hopes of maintaining their success into the postseason. The Knicks feature a balanced roster as they rank 12th in defense and 15th in scoring. Their strongest attribute comes via their work on the glass as the Knicks rank fourth in the league in rebound rate. Additionally, New York excels at getting to the basket and drawing fouls – something that could prove vital tonight considering Brooklyn gives up the fifth-most free throw attempts per game.

The Knicks are led by their dynamic duo of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. Randle leads the team with 24.9 PPG, although Brunson is right behind him with 23.6 PPG. Both players are strong playmakers, with Randle averaging 4.2 APG and Brunson averaging 6.2 APG. Additionally, Randle is one of the better rebounders in the league, pulling down an average of 10.8 RPG. In addition to their scoring and playmaking prowess, both Knicks are solid outside shooters. Randle averages 2.7 made threes on 34% shooting while Brunson averages 1.8 threes on 41% shooting. Brunson is coming off one of his best games of the season when he scored 38 points and dished out five assists in their win over Utah.

The X-factor for New York tonight could be big man Isaiah Hartenstein. The seven-footer doesn’t average monster numbers, putting up just 5.1 PPG and 6.6 RPG. That being said, he is an invaluable piece of the Knicks roster. After missing some time due to injury, the big man is back and has been playing some of his best ball of the season. Over his last ten games, Hartenstein averaged 9.1 RPG and 1.2 BPG.

Final Nets-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The new-look-Nets looked good in their first game together, but I expect the Knicks to take care of business at home tonight.

Final Nets-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -2.5 (-110)