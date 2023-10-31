With the New York Knicks playing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, and with Donovan Mitchell being an impending free agent this summer, there is a lot of speculation that the Knicks could land him either in a trade or in free agency. Current Knicks player Josh Hart is close with Donovan Mitchell, and he opened up about the rumors.

“Those are never going to go away,” Josh Hart said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “He's from New York. New York is never going to let that go away. So you'll never know what happens. That's for the future, that's for Knicks Twitter to talk about, and have rumors about, and put up stats of God knows what. But everyone knows that will be an underlying thing.”

The Knicks were heavily rumored to trade for Mitchell in the summer of 2022 from the Utah Jazz, but ultimately opted not to, which led to him going to the Cavaliers. Now, with Mitchell's contract ending after this season, the pressure is on the Cavaliers to make the situation with them one that Mitchell will want to stay in.

Hart said that fans run with things that do not mean much.

“Well yeah, his dad works for the Mets,” Hart said about Mitchell throwing out the first pitch for the Mets, via Bondy. “That's the thing — people love to make their own narrative. People don't know the behind-the-scenes things, stuff. Throw out the first pitch at the Mets game and people say, ‘He loves New York, wants to go to New York.' Don't know that his dad works for the Mets for 20 years or he's from New York. You always have so many underlying things where people have no idea, they see just one photo and see something and just run with it.”

It will be interesting to see how tonight's game goes, and if Mitchell eventually does join the team.