Knicks' Josh Hart roasts himself after triple-double vs Jazz

It is becoming increasingly tougher to place a “but” next to the New York Knicks following this latest run of dominance. Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle (out for multiple weeks with dislocated shoulder), and instant fan favorite OG Anunoby have all helped make this team a true force that can more than hold its own with the best of the Eastern Conference.

But the Knicks' supporting cast deserves their flowers. Their ability to fit seamlessly in head coach Tom Thibodeau's system has allowed New York to compensate for its injury problems and general lack of bench depth. Much like last season, Josh Hart is boosting this squad by doing the things that don't show up in the box score.

He filled the stat sheet on Tuesday night, however, recording a triple-double for the first time of his career (10s across the board) in a 118-103 victory versus the Utah Jazz. But he did not pat himself on the back, instead focusing more on his ongoing shooting struggles. And he did so while flashing his signature brand of humor.

“At some point I gotta make a shot,” Hart said, pr SNY, after the Knicks won their eighth game in a row. “Hopefully I do that before Christ comes back.”

"At some point I gotta make a shot. Hopefully I do that before Christ comes back" 🤣 Josh Hart talks about being back in the starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/tb2ko12ESE — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 31, 2024

The 28-year-old has seen his percentages plummet (44.1 overall, 31.5 from 3-point land) and is only averaging 7.3 points in 28.4 minutes per game this season. Scoring can sometimes be an issue for this squad, so he will have to make the necessary adjustments before the postseason rolls around. Nevertheless, the former Villanova star's greatest impact will always lie in his intangibles.

The Knicks were sorely lacking an identity and strong basketball culture, but high-energy guys like Josh Hart are restoring the grit synonymous with the 1990s teams. They hope to stay red-hot when they host the Indiana Pacers Thursday night.