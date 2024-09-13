Almost every great run comes to an end at some point, but New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is hoping that does not happen at his expense. After seeing a social media post that illustrates a perfect 6-0 record in Thursday games for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the NBA veteran issued a response that many people can probably relate to.

“Yea till I add Bills money line to my parlay,” Hart posted on X, formerly Twitter, before the Bills' divisional showdown with the Miami Dolphins. Everyone knows someone that is just a magnet for misfortune when it comes to making predictions or betting. Is the 2016 national champion that guy?

What should be of some encouragement to Hart, beyond Allen's undefeated Thursday Night Football record, is that the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback owns Miami during his career (10-2). Allen and Buffalo swept their AFC East rival last season to claim their fourth consecutive divisional crown. Apparently, Hart is banking on this trend continuing for at least one more game.

There are some uncertainties that could work against him, though.

Will Bills offense gel vs. Dolphins?

Although the Bills' revamped offense fared well in a Week 1 home matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals, they could face more resistance in Hard Rock Stadium. Wide receivers Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir are both promising in their own ways, but it remains to be seen if either talent can be a viable No. 1 option.

Though, if all else fails, Josh Allen has proven he can put the team on his back and will it to victory. Josh Hart is fully aware of how far tenacity can take someone, especially if they are already an exceptional athlete.

Ideally, he is exercising sound judgement when placing a bet, but the four-year, $81 million contract the Knicks signed him to last offseason should give Hart a solid financial cushion. In any case, a competitor like him never wants to lose.

The Bills lead the Dolphins 17-7 at time of print, but it is still a bit early for Hart to get too comfortable.