With a Buffalo Bills Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins fast approaching, eyes will be on the AFC East race. Ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup, we'll be making our Bills Week 2 predictions.

The Bills pulled off a 14-point comeback in Week 1, beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-28 to start the season 1-0. While the first half raised concerns, they answered the bell in the second half to get the win. They were led by Josh Allen, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in the victory.

The Dolphins also came back from down 14 points in their home opener on Sunday. They beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17 after Tyreek Hill and Calais Campbell were detained by police to start the season. The Dolphins are hoping for a less eventful win in Week 1.

If the Bills can get to 2-0 with a win on Thursday, they will take the inside position on the AFC East. Let's look at our Bills Week 2 bold predictions.

Josh Allen scores 3+ touchdowns

With Josh Allen at quarterback, the Bills have great comeback potential in every game. He proved that on Sunday, scoring four touchdowns after they were down 17-3 to win the game. He will score three more on Thursday night, leading the Bills to a victory against the Dolphins.

In his last game against Miami, he accounted for over 400 yards and two touchdowns to win the division in Week 18. The Dolphins' defense was fantastic in Week 1, especially Javon Holland who forced a key fumble in the third quarter. Allen has had success against them and that will continue on Thursday.

Josh Allen is an easy fantasy football start this week and every week. Even in a Thursday road game against a tough opponent, expect him to succeed.

Bills led by James Cook on the ground

The Bills added a new facet to their offense in 2023 with running back James Cook. They struggled to establish a run game for all of Allen's career up to that point and continued to plague them in the playoffs. Cook helped their offense fly to the sixth-most points in the regular season.

Cook picked up where he left off in Week 1 with 71 yards on the ground. Expect him to be even better than that on Thursday. The Bills are coming in on short rest and will rely on the run game to open up the offense. While the Dolphins did do well against Travis Etienne, Cook presents a new challenge.

James Cook will rush for over 100 yards, leading the team in all-purpose yards on Thursday. He will prove that he is the difference between this team and each of the playoff-losing squads in the past. Winning this game is key to winning the division and Cook will help them do that.

Keon Coleman sets new career high in yards

The Bills lost Stefon Diggs in the offseason after a roller-coaster four seasons in Buffalo. They replaced him and Gabe Davis with rookie Keon Coleman in the first round of the draft. Coleman led the Bills with 51 receiving yards in Week 1. They were still getting crushed on social media, as they passed up Xavier Worthy to draft Coleman and he was the top rookie wideout in Week 1.

In a primetime game, Coleman will help silence the doubters by eclipsing his 51-yard mark on Thursday. Worthy was talked about because of his two touchdowns but also because the entire country was fixed on the game. Coleman now has that opportunity in Week 2 for the Bills.

The success of the Bills heavily weighs on Coleman as he looks to replace Diggs and Davis on offense. While that is a big task for a rookie wide receiver, he will step up and start to take that role over in Week 2 against the Dolphins.