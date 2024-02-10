Josh Hart talks about Bojan Bogdanovic adjusting to Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks.

The New York Knicks made a trade right before the deadline to improve their chances for a playoff run. Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic can serve as consistent options in Tom Thibodeau's coaching style. However, Josh Hart shares his outlook on how Bogdanovic will adjust to Thibodeau in general.

Burks has played for Thibs before. So, he's well aware of how practices and games can be. But this is the first time in Bogdanovic's career he'll be playing for the veteran coach. Josh Hart just hopes Alec Burks is prepping his teammate accordingly on the way to New York, per to Antonio Losada of SB Nation.

“(Burks) knows what to expect. Bojan—hoooo, that boy in for it. [Burks] knows what to expect, so hopefully on that [private jet] they're on right now, he's giving [Bogdanovic] a couple of tips and pointers. I will say, Thibs got a little bad rap about this, kinda—you know, the practice and all that. He is way better than I thought in the rumors and all what you hear. It's way better, way more in tune, so he'll be all right.”

At least Hart is optimistic about Bogdanovic adjusting to the Knicks' scheme. But there will be a little adjustment for the veteran forward. Tom Thibodeau is known for coordinating hard practices and running his team often. But considering Bogdanovic is a professional athlete, he'll likely be fine.

Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic bring a ton of experience and versatility to the Knicks roster. They're both consistent options and can each play multiple positions. Josh Hart loves the idea of having both of them as a teammate for at least the remainder of the season.

“We like the experience those guys bring to the team, we like the way they complement both our starters, and our second unit. We think they’re interchangeable, they play multiple positions.”

The Knicks are prime for a deep playoff run after this trade. Look for this team to make some noise in the second-half of the regular season.