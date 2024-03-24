It's been a rough season for Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets. Since upending the organization by dealing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at last year's deadline, the Nets have dismissed the idea of trading Bridges and pivoting to a rebuild. With a stockpile of draft picks, they hoped to recreate the magic of the 2018-19 team that attracted their former star duo.
The experiment has been a resounding failure.
Brooklyn has posted the NBA's fifth-worst record (13-35) since December 14, tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and a half-game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs. Meanwhile, the crosstown rival New York Knicks, led by Bridges' Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart, are playoff-bound. The latter trolled Bridges and the Nets ahead of the two teams' matchup on Saturday, per the New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield.
“It's like that SpongeBob meme when Squidward is looking out the window and he sees SpongeBob and Patrick having fun,” Hart said. “[Mikal] is Squidward.”
Josh Hart keeps trolling Nets' Mikal Bridges
It's not the first time Hart has poked fun at his former teammate's situation in Brooklyn. On an episode of the Roommates Show earlier this season, Bridges was asked if he gets “FOMO” seeing his Nova teammates across the river. Hart immediately took off his hoodie, exposing his Knicks gear.
Brunson and Hart also discussed Knicks fans taking over Barclays Center during the two teams' matchup in January. As he did postgame following the matchup, Bridges acknowledged the disparity in the crowd despite it being a Nets home game. The comments rubbed some Brooklyn fans the wrong way, leading him to clear the air about his commitment to the team.
“I wasn’t raised when things get tough to wanna get out,” Bridges later said. “A lot of people might think about different teams. Obviously, I got my boys over in New York, so obviously everybody goes with that… But I'm here now and I wanna stay here. I'm gonna keep grinding to get wherever we gotta get to to win.”
Mikal Bridges on remaining with the Nets long-term:
“I wasn’t raised when things get tough to wanna get out… A lot of people might think about different teams… I got my boys over in New York, so obviously everybody goes with that… But I'm here now and I wanna stay here." pic.twitter.com/ZYl39Tp8pB
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 21, 2024
The Knicks defeated the Nets on Saturday for the third straight time this season, 105-93. Bridges stopped to chat with his former teammates at center court after the game.
Those Wildcats 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3JElKi61K1
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 23, 2024
Before Durant and Irving's departures, the star duo had led Brooklyn to nine straight wins over New York. The tables have turned in dramatic fashion this season. And with the Villanova dynamic being the most interesting part of the matchup, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson haven't passed up an opportunity to remind Mikal Bridges what he's missing.
Tied with the Orlando Magic for the Eastern Conference's fourth seed and one game back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for third, the Knicks are chugging toward the postseason. Meanwhile, the Nets are all but eliminated, with a 1-8 stretch dropping them five games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the East's final play-in spot.